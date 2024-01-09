Bobby Okereke proved to be one of Giants’ best free-agent signings in recent history

Smart. Tough. Dependable.

That’s the type of player Giants GM Joe Schoen has said they're looking to bring into the organization through their current rebuild, and that’s exactly what they acquired in linebacker Bobby Okereke.

The 27-year-old former third-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career leading the Colts defense, before signing with Big Blue on a four-year, $40 million deal this offseason.

At the time some ruled the contract as a massive overpay for a player at a non-premium position, but through his first campaign in New York, Okereke quickly proved to be worth every penny.

He put together one of the best campaigns of his career in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system, playing at an All-Pro rate and leading Big Blue’s defense to a late-season turnaround.

“This is by far the best I’ve played,” Okereke told Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com earlier this year. “I’ve made highlight-worthy, splash plays in my career, but I think collectively from a season standpoint, this is the most impact I’ve had.”

Okereke recorded six “splash plays” with two interceptions and four forced fumbles. He finished just two tackles shy of tying his career-high (149) while logging 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and six QB hits.

He also graded out as PFF’s second-best man coverage linebacker in all of football after allowing just eight receptions for 45 yards on the season.

Most importantly he proved to be extremely durable, as he was one of just two players in all of football to play 100 percent of the team’s 1,063 defensive snaps despite dealing with numerous lingering injuries including a broken rib and pinky -- the other player to do so was Giants safety Xavier McKinney.

Despite the strong showing, Okereke was snubbed of his first career Pro Bowl appearance, with San Francisco's Fred Warner and Seattle's Bobby Wagner finishing ahead of him in voting. He does still have a very strong chance to land All-Pro status, but either way, you can't take away what he meant to this team on and off the field.



While it's just one season into his contract, Okereke has quickly proven to be a home run addition for a Giants team that has struck out so often in free agency over the past few years. He's the impact defender they've been looking for and the type of leader they need to get things trending back in the right direction.