Bobby Okereke is Colts’ player of the game vs. Browns

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) fell to the Cleveland Browns (4-1) in a 32-23 loss that can be described in one word: frustrating.

With Anthony Castonzo and Darius Leonard out, the leaders of the offensive line and defense were missing and it showed.

One guy who stepped up in a big way was linebacker Bobby Okereke who filled in for Leonard and showed a lot of promise. Sadly, his efforts weren’t enough as the Colts drop to 3-2 on the year.

Okereke finished the day with 10 total tackles, a pass deflected, and an interception. The interception came in the third quarter after an Isaiah Rodgers 101-yard kickoff return at a moment when it looked like the momentum had shifted in the Colts favor.

Indy tries to rebound next week when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Okereke may be called upon again with injuries to the Colts linebackers, but after this Sunday, the coaches in Indy know he can answer the call.