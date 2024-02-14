Bobby McMann with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
The gap between the major conferences and all others has existed for decades, but now there are cracks forming within that top tier of conferences — and those cracks could lead to major changes for the college football and basketball postseasons.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
Redick is reportedly joining Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcast team.
With less than a month left in the regular season, there's still plenty to sort out — namely, how the teams all fit in behind South Carolina.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
It took a long time for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII to be scored.
This was just the second overtime in Super Bowl history and the first under the NFL's new rules.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.