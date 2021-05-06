Bobby McCain visiting Washington

Bobby McCain didn’t need long to find a market.

The safety, released by the Dolphins on Thursday, has a visit scheduled with the Washington Football Team on Monday, a source tells PFT.

Cutting McCain saved the Dolphins $5.65 million in cap space while leaving $1.48 million in dead money.

Miami made McCain a 2015 fifth-round pick, and he started 55 of the 87 games he played for the team.

McCain has 254 tackles, seven interceptions, four sacks and a forced fumble in his career.

