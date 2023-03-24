Bobby McCain could tell ‘things were different’ with 2022 Giants

The success of the 2022 New York Giants, which resulted in a playoff appearance and a postseason win, has free agents and even some of the Giants’ potential draft targets taking notice.

The Giants recently signed defensive back Bobby McCain, who is the most recent to comment on the team’s success from last season.

“Yes, definitely competitive games. We knew the games were going to be tough every time we played the Giants, especially this past year. You could tell things were a little bit different,” McCain told reporters on Thursday. “Especially this past year, things were definitely different. I’m excited to just be here and compete. You can feel the competitive nature when you walk in the building, so I’m just excited to be here.

“It’s kind of just the energy the guys were playing with, the play calling. It just felt different playing from two years prior.”

McCain spent the last two seasons with the division rival Washington Commanders so it’s telling from someone playing the Giants twice each of the last two years.

Clearly, the Giants have the right head coach in place, which seemed to be a problem with each of the last three head coaches.

Headed into free agency, Bobby Okereke told his agent that the Giants were his preferred destination.

Parris Campbell came over from the Indianapolis Colts, just like Okereke. Campbell praised the Giants, saying they were trending in the right direction and credited his signing to a conversation with head coach Brian Daboll.

As recently as this week, projected first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who met had dinner with the Giants, talked about Big Blue being on the rise.

Like the others, McCain sees the rising stock of the Giants.

Clearly, Joe Schoen and Daboll have etched a desirable and noticeable culture change within the organization.

