Bobby Massie named to Pro Football Focus' 2019 All-Clutch Team

Bears right tackle Bobby Massie has proven to be an adequate starter for Chicago over the last four seasons. Sure, he's had some bad moments, but overall? He's been pretty reliable.

The analytics take it one step further than that, however. According to Pro Football Focus, Massie has been downright clutch. He was PFF's pick at right tackle for their 2019 All-Clutch Team.

"Massie missed several games last season with injury and put up a 63.2 grade in total, but he graded out better than any other qualifying right tackle in the fourth quarter and overtime of one-score games," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "Even then, his performance in pass protection was serviceable rather than stellar. Actually, it was the several nice blocks that moved defenders on double teams in the run game that boosted his overall grade to the top of the top right tackle position. Next year is a big opportunity for Massie to show that he can be an above-average starter on that Chicago offensive line, capable of marrying the improved pass protection he showed in 2018 with the run-game ability he has flashed at times throughout his career."

The Bears certainly need Massie to bring his A-game next season if they're going to have any chance of success in the passing game, especially if Nick Foles wins the starting job. Mitch Trubisky's escapability is a great deodorant for poor pass protection; it won't be the case with Foles who's more of a traditional (statuesque) pocket passer.

It's also critically important that Massie and the rest of the Bears offensive line does its job in the running game. It won't matter who the starting quarterback is if David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen can't generate enough respect on the ground to keep defenses honest.

