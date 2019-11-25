Bobby Massie expected to miss time with high ankle sprain

Bears right tackle Bobby Massie was seen exiting Soldier Field in a walking boot shortly after the team's 19-14 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's an injury that will force him out of the lineup for the next few games.

Massie suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is the kind of injury that tends to linger for several weeks. With only five games remaining on the Bears' regular-season schedule, it's possible Massie has played his last game of 2019.

Massie's timeline for a return to the lineup will likely be determined by the team's record over the next two games. If the Bears defeat the Lions on Thanksgiving and somehow figure out a way to upend the Cowboys in Week 14, they'll be sitting at 7-6 and probably mathematically still alive for the playoffs. As a result, Massie's return would only help their chances at a miraculous playoff berth.

If, however, Chicago loses one of the next two games, it would make more sense to shut Massie down and let him heal up for a full offseason of work.

Massie had his worst game of the year against the Giants, posting a 54.3 grade, per Pro Football Focus. It's unclear when his injury occurred, but it at least explains part of the reason for his sub-par play.

Through 11 games this year, Massie's logged 612 snaps and a PFF season grade of 63.6.

