Bobby Johnson leaves Colts to be Bills’ offensive line coach

The Colts have fired their offensive line coach, and now their assistant offensive line coach is leaving as well.

The Bills announced that they have hired Bobby Johnson as their new offensive line coach. Johnson spent last season as the Colts’ assistant offensive line coach, working alongside Dave DeGuglielmo, who was fired as offensive line coach today.

For the Colts, losing both coaches off a line that was regarded by many as the best in football is surprising. Head coach Frank Reich inherited DeGuglielmo after Josh McDaniels hired him only to quit the Colts before officially taking the job, but considering how well the offensive line played, one would think Reich would want to keep the staff intact.

Instead, the Colts are losing both line coaches. In the case of Johnson, the Colts’ loss is the Bills’ gain.