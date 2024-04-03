Bobby Hurley discusses former ASU player D.J. Horne playing in the Final Four
Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley discusses former ASU player D.J. Horne playing in the 2024 NCAA Final Four with the NC State Wolfpack.
Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley discusses former ASU player D.J. Horne playing in the 2024 NCAA Final Four with the NC State Wolfpack.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Meanwhile, South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third-straight season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.