Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart is officially suspended for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Hart was suspended for an altercation after Monday night’s game against the Titans. He appealed, and this morning the NFL announced that hearing officer Derrick Brooks upheld the suspension. Brooks is jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and NFL Players Association for his role in determining appeals of player discipline.

The NFL said that after Monday’s game, Hart approached a Titans player, confronted him, and threw a punch that hit a Titans coach. The league has not identified either the Titans player or coach.

On the field, the suspension is not a big loss for the Bills: Hart is a backup who has played just 19 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps through two games this season.

Bobby Hart suspension upheld originally appeared on Pro Football Talk