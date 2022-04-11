Bobby Hart signs one-year deal to return to Buffalo

The Bills are bringing back one of their own. Buffalo signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year deal on Monday afternoon, the team announced.

Hart. 27, is entering his eighth NFL season and his second year with the Bills. He will provide depth on the roster.

Hart originally joined the Bills on Nov. 19 last season, and he played one game. He saw action on one offensive snap and five on special teams after playing three games with a start for Tennessee last season.

The offensive tackle has appeared in 83 games and started in 67 in his career.

Hart also has played for the Giants and Bengals. He was originally a seventh-round choice of the Giants in 2015.

