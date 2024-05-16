Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett set to throw down at UFC 304 in Manchester

Bobby Green warned Paddy Pimblett that he shouldn’t have said his name. Now he’s got a chance to show why.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Thursday that Green and Pimblett will throw down July 27 at UFC 304 (ESPN+ pay-per-view) in Manchester, England.

The booking comes not long after Green’s brutal win over Jim Miller last month at UFC 300. Afterward, Green (32-15-1 MMA, 13-10-1 UFC) put Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) on blast.

“(I called him out) because he called me (out). He shouldn’t have said my name,” Green said at the UFC 300 post-fight news conference. “He should have kept it to those other guys. This guy right here will find you. And when I line it up, and I get the sights right, you’re going to pay dearly.”

Green, 37, has won three of his past four fights. His impressive performance against green was a strong rebound after he was finished by Jalin Turner in the first round last December.

As for Pimblett, the 29-year-old British star and former Cage Warriors champion is undefeated in five UFC appearances. Last December, he most recently won a unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson, whom Green dominated and eventually choked out in the final seconds of the third round of their July 2023 fight at UFC 291.

The UFC 304 lineup includes:

Champ Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – for welterweight title

Interim champ Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – for interim heavyweight title

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie