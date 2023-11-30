Bobby Green, Arman Tsarukyan’s team in alleged physical altercation at UFC Austin hotel

It sounds like Bobby Green’s timeline to get in a fight was moved up a few days.

Things got physical Wednesday between Green and a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team, Green alleged in a social media post.

Green fights Jalin Turner in the UFC on ESPN 52 co-main event Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+. Tsarukyan is in the lightweight headliner against Beneil Dariush.

Green claimed in a video on his Instagram story that he was attacked by Tsarukyan’s team. The video shows security restraining Tsarukyan and other people, trying to keep the two sides separated.

“Sh*t just getting started, n***a,” Green said on Instagram. “That’s a b*tch ass n***a right there. Yeah, I’m’a get you right there. Y’all ran up on me, n***a. Y’all ran up on me. What’s up?”

In a subsequent video, Green doubled down on not being the antagonist of the alleged altercation and claimed he struck a member of Tsarukyan’s team.

“Hey, I don’t be starting nothing with nobody,” Green said. “But if you start that sh*t with me, I’m definitely going to finish it. This is just starting. N***a might go to jail tonight. Don’t f*ck around playing with me. This b*tch ass n***a ran up on me trying to start sh*t, and he didn’t know I was going to finish it. I stuck one of his homies. Stop playing with me. … They all ran up on me by myself, and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into that n***a again with my n****s, then he was, ‘Oh, no. Oh, no. No. No.’ No, you started that sh*t. But as soon as security comes, you want to start acting tough again.”

An altercation between Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan went down at the UFC Fighter hotel Green claims he punched someone from Tsarukyan’s team pic.twitter.com/XwpvXzEV0Y — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 29, 2023

Tsarukyan has yet to post anything or comment on the matter. The UFC also hasn’t made a public statement on the alleged incident.

But Green’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, released a statement on social media:

“During a media interview earlier today, Iridium Sports Agency client Bobby Green was unprovokingly accosted and attacked by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team at the UFC host hotel. Bobby tried to avoid the conflict, but he was put in a position where he had to defend himself and his coach from the larger, aggressive group.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie