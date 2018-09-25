Bobby Evans dismissal hard to swallow for Giants players

SAN FRANCISCO - About 20 minutes before players took the field for batting practice Monday, the man who signed so many of them got in a car and headed home to tell his family he no longer was the general manager of the Giants.

Ownership relieved Bobby Evans of his duties in the afternoon. Hopefully an executive who lived and breathed Giants for 25 years took a night off from watching them. The team lost 5-0 to the Padres, getting shut out by Bryan Mitchell, who entered with an ERA that started with a six.

Before the game, Giants manager Bruce Bochy met with Evans one final time.

"I thanked him for all his help. Bobby and I spent even more time together the last couple of years, but he's always been around and been helpful," Bochy said. "Twenty-five years here, that shows you the continuity we have in San Francisco. He did a lot for the organization. I was glad I had a chance to talk to him before he left."

There have been rumors for weeks, and when strength coach Carl Kochan was let go, the clubhouse became all too aware that two poor seasons on the field would lead to plenty of changes. Still, this was hard for some to swallow.

Evans put this team together and believed in the group, and his fingerprints are all over the roster. He negotiated with free agents such as Mark Melancon and Tony Watson, signed non-roster invitees such as Dereck Rodriguez and Derek Holland, and traded for players such as Will Smith and Sam Dyson. When Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and others got their extensions, Evans was the point man on the other side. When young players were called up this season, Evans often was on the other end of the first call they received.

"Obviously something like that is part of the business side of baseball, but it kind of sucks that somebody like Bobby or somebody behind the scenes like Carl loses his job because we didn't perform on the field," Crawford said. "That's always tough."

The Giants now have let go of their strength coach and their GM this month. More changes are expected.

"Change is tough," Bochy said. "You have relationships with everybody. It's that time of year."