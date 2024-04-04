Bobby Dodd Stadium capacity decreasing as Georgia Tech builds new student-athlete center

The capacity for Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium will be decreasing soon.

An athletic department spokesman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officials are reducing the capacity from 55,000 to 51,913 starting in the 2024 season. It’s part of the construction project for the new student-athlete performance center that Georgia Tech broke ground on in March.

The capacity changes will impact season-ticket holders in Section 218 and Section 219 and some seats in Section 217 in the stadium’s northeast corner.

The spokesman says the affected season-ticket members were contacted by Legends, which is Tech’s third-party sales partner.

Georgia Tech broke ground on the Fanning Center, the new student-athlete performance center, in March. It will include areas for strength and conditioning, sports medicine and nutrition.

That includes a dining hall as well as a players’ lounge and meeting space for the football team.

The perks of being an engineering school? The center will have a sports science lab, which will use pro-model motion tracking to capture performance data.

The Fanning Center will take about two years to build.

