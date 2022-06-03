Bobby Dodd’s impact on Tennessee, Georgia Tech’s athletic programs

Tennessee and Georgia Tech have tradition-rich athletic programs.

Bobby Dodd had an impact on both schools’ athletic history.

Dodd, a four-sport athlete at Tennessee, played football (1928-30), basketball (1928-30), track and field and baseball (1930).

Dodd was a two-time All-Southern Conference performer in football. He played quarterback, tailback and punter under head coach Robert Neyland.

After his playing career, Dodd became an assistant football coach at Georgia Tech in 1931. He served as an assistant until 1945 when he became the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

As head coach, Dodd compiled a record of 165-64-8. He guided Georgia Tech to consecutive SEC championships in 1951-52 and a national title in 1952.

He was SEC Coach of the Year in 1951-52.

Dodd was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He is also a member of the Helms Hall of Fame, the University of Tennessee Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

In 57 years at Georgia Tech, he also served as athletics director and head baseball coach.