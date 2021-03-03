Bobby Dalbec's two-home run day continues Red Sox' spring training power surge

Watch: Dalbec continues Sox' spring power surge with pair of homers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're looking for a reason to get excited about the 2021 Boston Red Sox, we have a name for you: Bobby Dalbec.

The 25-year-old first base prospect showcased impressive power in his major league debut last season, belting eight home runs with 16 RBIs and a .959 OPS over 23 games.

Dalbec has carried his big bat into 2021 spring training, it appears. The University of Arizona product launched a pair of home runs Wednesday in the Red Sox' exhibition matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Dalbec's blasts to right-center field were nearly identical and highlighted his opposite-field power. He hit half of his eight homers to right field in 2020, so he clearly has the ability to drive the ball to all fields.

The homer was Dalbec's third in four spring training games, and his power seems to be contagious: The Red Sox lead all of baseball with nine home runs in spring training to date.

Boston boasted the third-best team batting average in MLB last season and should have no problem scoring runs in 2021. Dalbec projects as the Red Sox' starting first baseman and could bring serious pop to the bottom of the order.

That's the good news. The bad news is that Boston has major question marks on a pitching staff that allowed the second-most runs in baseball last season. Unless the rotation and bullpen drastically improve, the Red Sox will have a tough time in the loaded American League East.

But we could see plenty of runs scored at Fenway Park this season, with Dalbec contributing to the damage.