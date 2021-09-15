Bobby Dalbec joins Ted Williams on impressive Red Sox short list

Dalbec joins Ted Williams in Red Sox record books with latest HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did you wake up this morning expecting to see Bobby Dalbec and Ted Williams in the same sentence? If so ... we don't believe you.

The young Red Sox first baseman launched his 22nd home run of the season Tuesday night in the sixth inning of Boston's 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

There Bobby goes again 💣 pic.twitter.com/H77oOmcaWu — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2021

The blast was Dalbec's 30th homer in just 143 major league games after he hit eight long balls in 23 appearances last season. Turns out only two players in Red Sox history have reached 30 homers in fewer games -- and Williams isn't one of them.

Fewest games to reach 30 career HR (Red Sox):



1. Walt Dropo – 121

2. Tony Conigliaro – 131

3. Bobby Dalbec – 143

4. Ted Williams – 144 — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 15, 2021

That's some impressive company for Dalbec to keep: Dropo enjoyed a 13-year MLB career after winning American League Rookie of the Year in 1950, while Conigliaro hit an MLB-record 24 home runs before his 20th birthday and had superstar potential before he was hit in the face by a pitch in 1967, suffering an eye injury that would derail his career.

And Williams is, you know, the greatest hitter of all time.

This list only includes homegrown Red Sox players, but it's a reminder that Dalbec has serious power. While the 26-year-old hit just .219 in the first half of the season and appeared in danger of losing his job, he's been a monster in the second half, with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .983 OPS in his last 48 games.

Dalbec's late-season surge has helped him keep a spot in Boston's lineup despite the MLB trade deadline addition of Kyle Schwarber, who's attempting to transition from outfield to first base.

Dalbec isn't a high-average hitter (he's still batting just .242 on the season), but he's fourth on the Red Sox with 72 RBIs this season and has managed to make franchise history with his bat. Not too shabby for a player who seemed destined for the bench.