Bobby Council's versatility helps Franklin Road Academy football stay unbeaten vs. East Nashville

It would probably be easier to list off the things Bobby Council can't do on the football field than vice versa.

The 5-foot-9, 225-pound senior is the starting H-back for Franklin Road Academy, the No. 1 team in Division II-AA. He's a crucial blocker for star running back Ty Clark III. According to coach Justin Geisinger, Council's been the Panthers' most productive defensive lineman. And he's their starting punter.

Council's biggest contribution is typically whatever FRA needs him to do. Friday against East Nashville, that was to catch passes. So that's what Council did, even though he only had three offensive touches all season coming in.

His six receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns were the difference in the Panthers' 42-21 win, which moved them to 6-0 heading into a crucial Middle Region game next week against unbeaten Davidson Academy.

"That’s how I expect him to play," Clark said. "I hope people finally start waking up to him."

Last season, Council had 302 yards rushing, 289 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. On defense, he added 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and four forced fumbles and was named DII-AA Athlete of the Year for his all-around contributions. Council already has seven TFLs and three sacks this fall.

FRA's closest game before this week was a 47-21 win over Franklin in Week 2. Council, like many of the Panthers' regulars, hasn't had to do much. But against the Eagles (5-1), Geisinger was prepared for a four-quarter game. That meant pulling out FRA's Swiss Army knife.

"He's physical, he's big, he's athletic, he catches the ball well, he has good vision," Geisinger said of Council. "He's got all those intangibles and we're able to use him in a lot of ways."

On FRA's first play, Council caught a swing pass from quarterback Logan Kinnard, shedded a leg tackle and outran an East Nashville defensive back 66 yards for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Kinnard hit him on a wheel route for a 53-yard score. Four minutes before halftime, Council leaked out of the backfield on play-action and secured an 11-yard pass over the middle in the end zone, giving the Panthers a 28-21 lead. They led the rest of the night.

FRA’s Bobby Council (28) celebrates his touchdown against East Nashville during the second quarter at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

While Council did most of his damage during the first two quarters, FRA reaped the benefits he brought well into the second half. Clark scored the Panthers' final two touchdowns and ended up with 145 yards on 30 carries.

"(Council) takes attention away from me sometimes," Clark said. "We work like yin and yang. You can’t focus on both."

MORE: The Tennessean picks top Nashville area offensive, defensive players at TSSAA football midseason

Friday wasn't all smooth sailing for Council, who added a forced fumble on defense. On multiple occasions, FRA waited nervously as he lay on the ground before coming off the field. He said he took a couple hard hits and tweaked his ankle a few times. Still, he came back in the game each time.

Then again, would you expect anything different from a defensive lineman who's confident he could jump in at quarterback if asked?

"There's always adversity. You gotta get back up and help your team out," Council said. "... I’d do anything in the world for this team."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: FRA, Bobby Council beat East Nashville