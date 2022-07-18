Bobby Brown suspended six games

The NFL has suspended Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown for the first six games of the season, the team announced Monday. Brown violated the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He can participate in all preseason practices and games.

Brown will begin serving his suspension in Week 1 and can return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 17 after the Rams’ Week 6 game against Carolina.

The Rams made Brown a fourth-round choice in 2021, and he played 10 games as a rookie. He saw action on 22 defensive snaps and 47 on special teams and totaled one tackle.

