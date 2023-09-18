Bobby Brazier splits from girlfriend ahead of Strictly Come Dancing launch

Bobby Brazier (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Bobby Brazier has split from his girlfriend Liberty Love.

The pair broke up ahead of his appearance on 2023 series launch, which saw the EastEnders actor, 20, partner up with Australian pro dancer Dianne Buswell, 34.

The BBC soap star and model Liberty are believed to have been on and off for 18 months before calling time on their relationship once and for all.

Brazier confirmed the split in a TikTok video where he was asked about his love life by a content creator on the streets of London.

Brazier pictured with Liberty Love in May 2022 (Dave Benett)

Revealing when the last time was that he “had a girl round to his place”, the Freddie Slater star replied: “Probably my ex-girlfriend months ago. I’m a nice person.”

When questioned on why they’re no longer together, he responded: “It didn’t match my priorities.”

In the wake of his single status being confirmed, a source close to the recent NTA winner said it’s unlikely that they will get back together.

A source told MailOnline: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

Prior to confirming his and Liberty’s split, Brazier was linked to influencer Mia Monaghan after they were spotted attending Taste Of London in London’s Regents Park in June.

The model is set to take to the dancefloor for the first time this weekend after his professional partner was revealed during last Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing launch show.

Before it was revealed Buswell would be his partner, Brazier shared that he was looking for love, but not the romantic kind, on his Strictly journey.

The TV star told The Sun: “You go through so many emotions and to go through those emotions with someone is a really sweet beautiful thing.

“I’m single, I’m looking for a beautiful relationship – like a big sister. I’m looking for a really sweet lovely endearing experience.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and iPlayer every Saturday from 18:15pm