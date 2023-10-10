Bobby Brazier says he is ‘falling in love’ with Strictly pro Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing celebrity Bobby Brazier has said he is “falling in love” with his pro dance partner, Dianne Buswell.

Brazier, 20, and Dianne, 34, performed a Romeo + Juliet-inspired Samba for Movie Week on the BBC series on Saturday night.

The pair were awarded four eights from the judges, meaning they were fourth on the scoreboard with a total of 32 points.

After his success, the Eastenders actor praised the professional dancer while at the Pride of Britain Awards.

(BBC/Guy Levy)

“I could speak about Dianne all day,” he told The Mirror. “She’s just a diamond – you know what, I’m falling in love with her. She’s just great. I feel very lucky.”

Buswell is in a relationship with boyfriend Joe Sugg, 32, who she met on the show in 2018.

But just before the season began in September, it was reported that Brazier and his girlfriend Liberty Love had split after an 18-month relationship.

It comes after Buswell said fellow pro Amy Dowden – who is currently battling cancer – will be back on the show “full time very soon”.

Dowden, 33, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer earlier this year and is therefore not taking part in the 2023 series.

In June, the dancer confirmed she had had a mastectomy, and is now undergoing chemotherapy after medics found the cancer had spread.

Dowden made a surprise appearance on Strictly this weekend, looking glamorous in a white gown to announce the terms and conditions.

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, Buswell said her close friend’s Strictly journey would resume before fans knew it.

“It was so exciting to have Amy back with us. It felt like Strictly just felt right again,” Buswell said.

“I text her so many times to say, ‘I really miss you here’, and to have her there was very, very special.”

The dancer continued: “She will be back with us full-time very soon, so I can’t wait for that moment.”