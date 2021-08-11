Bobby Bowden tribute, who's underrated & overrated in the coaches poll?

We lost one of the all-time great coaches this week as FSU legend Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde tell stories from covering the former Seminole and Mountaineer head football coach over the years. The USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday. The guys break down one through 25 and pick out a few underrated teams. Is Bama the true #1? Dan also has an update on the famous humans vs animals poll as well as the latest on conference expansion.

