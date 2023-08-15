Bobby Baun, Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup hero, dies at 86

Bobby Baun is one of the most legendary figures in Maple Leafs history. (Getty)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman and four-time Stanley Cup champion Bobby Baun has died. He was 86.

Baun played parts of 17 seasons in the NHL as a hard-nosed blueliner for the Leafs, Oakland Seals, and Detroit Red Wings.

Baun is best remembered for his heroics during Game 6 of the 1964 Stanley Cup Final with the Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination, when he scored the overtime goal for Toronto after leaving the game earlier with what was eventually revealed to be a broken ankle.

The legendary tally forced a seventh and deciding game, which the Maple Leafs went on to win.

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bob “Bobby” Baun has passed away at the age of 86.



Bob first joined the @NHL with the @MapleLeafs in the 1956-57 season as a hard-hitting defenseman. From 1961-1967, he helped the Leafs to win the ultimate prize of the… pic.twitter.com/QgQFGaZvrQ — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) August 15, 2023

Outside of his Stanley Cup Final heroics, the Saskatchewan native represented one of the game's premier shutdown defenceman, earning top-10 Norris Trophy finishes multiple times throughout his storied career. He also served as a key part of the Maple Leafs' 1967 Stanley Cup victory, the most recent championship for the starving franchise.

Following his playing career, Baun briefly moved into a coaching role with the WHA's Toronto Toros before moving ahead with other business interests, including as an early franchisee of Tim Horton's alongside his longtime teammate and namesake of the mega-popular coffee and restaurant chain.

Years later, Baun's grandson, Kyle, would reach the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, skating in five contests during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

In 964 career NHL games, "Boomer" Baun totalled 37 goals and 224 points while accumulating 1491 penalty minutes.