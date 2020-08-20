Boban Marjanović's fun personality shines with Shaquille O'Neal, 'Inside the NBA' crew

Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović brings the fun no matter what he’s doing. That includes being mic’d up from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, and sharing his nerves during his first TNT national interview.

The Mavericks upset the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, 127-114, to even the series at 1-1. Marjanović had 13 points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes of action. But it was Marjanović, not the more stat-heavy stars like Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, who got to be on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Boban gets first interview on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’

The five-minute interview was sweet and funny from start to finish. Marjanović started by acknowledging the honor and making sure the team knew he would pay for the equipment if something were to happen.

“It’s my first time here and I’m nervous, and I’m scared because my headphones don’t fit on my ears and my head,” he said to start the interview. “If I break it, I’ll buy a new one.”

When the Serbian was asked by Shaquille O’Neal about being a great shooter, Marjanović got in a great reference.

“I know to shoot, but I don’t shoot often. I’m still working on that. Work in progress. “Loading. Three dots.”

They also discussed, with hilarity, Marjanovic’s role in “John Wick 3.” And got in another pop culture reference.

"Thank you for choosing me and not Luka!"

Mic up Boban every single game

Marjanovic’s interview comes on the heels of being mic’d up for the Mavericks regular season game last week.

Once again, from start to finish, an absolute gem.

Marjanović is a journeyman, playing for five different teams in his five seasons in the league. The 32-year-old is a role player, averaging 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game this season.

