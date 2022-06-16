Boban Marjanovic, multiple players and the No. 26 pick headed to Rockets for Christian Wood

Shams Charania: Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Before the season ended I wrote I expected the Rockets to trade Christian Wood, so today shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone – 9:07 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

If that’s all you can get for Christian Wood, I’d keep Christian Wood. – 9:07 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Mavericks just got a lot better. Christian Wood is an unheralded talent. pic.twitter.com/6mXpI4zvPQ – 9:06 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Among the 46 #NBA players to use over 1,000 possessions this season, Christian Wood finished 6th in scoring efficiency. – 9:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Trey Burke will have to opt in for 2022-23 for this Christian Wood trade to Dallas to happen. That’s not really an issue, as Burke was going to opt in no matter what. – 9:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Christian Wood re-unites with Sean Sweeney, an assistant under Dwane Casey in Detroit when Wood had his breakout season. – 9:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN. – 9:04 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Sources: The Mavs will send the No. 26 pick and expiring salaries to the Rockets for center Christian Wood. – 9:02 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 15, 2022

Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 15, 2022

Darren Wolfson: Minneapolis native and former Breck star David Roddy also has a workout this week on Friday with the Dallas Mavericks. Previously mentioned his workout tomorrow with the hometown #Timberwolves. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / June 14, 2022