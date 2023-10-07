Bob Stoops trolls Oklahoma football's doubters after OU's win over Texas

Former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops was locked in to watch his son, Drake, and the Sooners take down No. 4 Texas on Saturday.

No. 12 Oklahoma was the underdog in the 2023 Red River Rivalry, with the Longhorns getting a big road win vs. Alabama on Sept. 9 and considered one of the early College Football Playoff favorites.

The only person on the panel on "College GameDay" who believed in Oklahoma was the former Sooner, Baker Mayfield, with Lee Corso ending the show with Bevo headgear on after throwing the Oklahoma helmet aside.

But on their last drive of the game, quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners' offense down the field in under a minute to score the game-winning touchdown and take home the 34-30 win.

What did Bob Stoops say about OU football's win over Texas?

Stoops chimed in on X, formerly known as Twitter, to rib some of the opposing fans and pundits who didn't think Oklahoma had a chance in the game.

"Just wondering what the OU/TEXAS score was ? Everyone picked Texas," Stoops opined on X.

Oklahoma lost the 2022 Red River Rivalry 49-0 without Gabriel, who missed the game with a concussion. On Saturday, he and the Sooners proved those underestimating them wrong.

