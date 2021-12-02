Bob Stoops, OU Assistant Coaches making an impact on current roster, recruiting trail

The Oklahoma Sooners have a long way to go in securing the football program’s future, but in the wake of all the chaos that’s surrounded the last several days, they’re still in a promising position. And that’s thanks to the efforts of the Oklahoma assistant coaches and interim head coach Bob Stoops on the recruiting trail.

Still, just a few days removed from the sudden departure of Lincoln Riley and other assistants, those who’ve remained loyal to the program haven’t wasted any time. With the opening of in-home visits across the country, they’ve made quick work getting to their top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class to continue to build relationships with the players and their families.

Guys like DeMarco Murray, Cale Gundy, and Joe Jon Finley have been active with Bob Stoops to continue to put Oklahoma’s best foot forward. Although nothing is certain, the efforts being made by the Oklahoma contingent have meant a lot to the OU prospects.

When Stoops took over as the interim head coach, he made it known that his priority was stabilizing the program for the current players and then getting out on the trail to remind recruits that “this is still Oklahoma.”

Stoops was doing just that on a visit yesterday with 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk in Nevada. He was in Arlington, Texas, recently as well visiting with Xavion Brice. The other night, he was with Robert Spears-Jennings in Tulsa. At the same time, Joe Jon Finley was in Kansas to further his relationship with Kaden Helms.

With the early signing period approaching, the Sooners current staff of coaches are making a significant impact furthering the interests of the University of Oklahoma. It remains to be seen just how much the coaching change will hurt the Sooners over the next couple of recruiting cycles, but whatever happens, it won’t be because the assistants who stuck with the Sooners didn’t give their best efforts.

Despite the uncertainty of their future, the assistant coach team at Oklahoma continues to grind away for the betterment of the program. Bob Stoops’ passion and commitment to the program helps to add to the relationships the assistants already have with the kids their visiting or attempting to retain.

Their relationships with current and (hopefully) future Sooners is what will make the difference in December of 2021 and beyond.

Gavin Sawchuk

Kaden Helms

Thank you, Coach Finley, for coming to see us! We hope that Kaden’s future is with you coaching him at OU! pic.twitter.com/X90ZbhLVfk — BlessedMamma (@ReeRee1013) December 2, 2021

Robert Spears-Jennings

Marcus Stripling

Xavion Brice

Brayden Willis

You gotta keep Coach Cain, that’s my dawg and i don’t even play defense 🐐 @coachjcain https://t.co/glkXGUvCAI — Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) December 1, 2021

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Great to have the OU coaches stop by even when we’re all going through crazy times. pic.twitter.com/hjx6rrl9Mx — Gabriel Dindy (@DindyGabriel) December 2, 2021

