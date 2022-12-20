Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley among attendees at Mike Leach memorial

Many members of the college sports world traveled to Starkville on Tuesday to attend the public memorial of late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach.

Leach died Dec. 12 after complications from a heart condition. The outpouring of support started the day before, when Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and has continued through the last nine days.

Several prominent members of the college football world were scheduled to be in attendance for the memorial service at Humphrey Coliseum, including USC coach Lincoln Riley, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. Riley was a walk-on quarterback, then a student assistant under Leach at Texas Tech, while Stoops brought Leach on as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator in 1999. Minshew played for Leach at Washington State.

Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, quarterback Will Rogers and linebacker Nathaniel Watson also are scheduled to speak Tuesday, as is SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Here are some of the notable people in attendance for the public memorial of the late Mississippi State football coach:

Expected to speak at Mike Leach's memorial

Mississippi State president Mark Keenum

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops

USC coach Lincoln Riley

Former Washington State QB Gardner Minshew

Former Washington State WR Gabe Marks

Former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme

USC Associate AD for football Dave Emerick

Agent Gary O’Hagan

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley among attendees at Mike Leach funeral