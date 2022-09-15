Bob Stoops and Fran McCaffery were both unaware they were making Cameos about Iowa's embattled offensive coordinator

Bob Stoops and Fran McCaffery say they didn’t know they were sending Cameos about Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

With Iowa’s offense being flat-out abysmal through the first two weeks of the season, someone attempted to get the former Oklahoma football coach and current Iowa men’s basketball coach to send messages of support to the Iowa assistant coach and son of head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The troll worked, too. By telling Stoops and McCaffery they were talking to Brian with no last name provided, the two fulfilled their Cameo obligations. Both Stoops and McCaffery told the anonymous Brian that he still was loved and supported by his family and his father.

So someone set up Bob Stoops on cameo… pic.twitter.com/Cg3fR2CqEG — . (@XAVlERNWANKPA) September 13, 2022

$60 to cancer research is a fair price for the troll tbh https://t.co/bgekjFOExP — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) September 13, 2022

But both coaches told The Athletic this week they had no idea that Ferentz was the subject of their Cameos. Stoops got his start as an Iowa assistant after playing defensive back for the Hawkeyes.

An Iowa men’s basketball team spokesman said McCaffery “unequivocally did not know.”

“I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer,” McCaffery said. “I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program and fully support Kirk, Brian and our football team.”

Stoops, a Ferentz family friend for more than 40 years, said he had no idea.

“Of course not, absolutely not, no idea whatsoever!” Stoops texted The Athletic. “Did that Cameo actually a week or two ago. Some sad people out there! I support Kirk, Brian and every coach there. I’m a Hawkeye through and through!”

Story continues

Iowa has scored exactly seven points in each of its first two games of the season and the offense has gotten just one touchdown. The first seven points of the season in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State came via two safeties and a field goal. The Hawkeyes got a TD in Week 2 but lost 10-7 to Iowa State on a late field goal.

Iowa is averaging 157 yards of offense over those two games. The rushing attack is averaging less than two yards a carry and QB Spencer Petras is 23-of-51 passing for 201 yards and two interceptions. RB Leshon Williams is the team’s leading rusher with 38 carries for 106 yards.

Despite the struggles, the Hawkeyes are still 23.5-point favorites in Week 3 over a rebuilding Nevada team thanks to a defense that’s allowed just 13 points. And oddsmakers aren’t showing too much confidence in the Iowa offense despite the large spread. The total for the game is at just 39.5 points.