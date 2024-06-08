Bob Ryan on how today’s Boston Celtics evoke the 1970s title teams

When you look at the Boston Celtics of today in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, the first thing that comes to mind probably is not the two title teams of the Celtics from the 1970s, coached by former player and future broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn.

That is, unless you happen to be Celtics beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan, speaking to his cohost Gary Tanguay on their eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast this week ahead of Game 1 of that 2024 finals series with the Mavs. The duo spent some time talking about what it is that draws a through line for Ryan for those Celtics to these.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear his thoughts on this historical tidbit.

