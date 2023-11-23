Bob Ryan’s Thanksgiving Dinner breakdown

Legendary Boston Celtics beat writer Bob Ryan is renowned for his analysis of the Celtics and other New England sports teams. But he recently dabbled in a bit of analysis on another hallowed New England tradition — Thanksgiving Dinner. Ryan’s Thanksgiving breakdown is a fun exploration of his culinary preferences during this festive holiday.

He begins by declaring stuffing as his top choice for a Thanksgiving feast but stresses the importance of using the right ingredients, and when it comes to cranberry sauce, Ryan insists on the non-canned version. According to Ryan, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without gravy. It’s a crucial element that adds flavor and ties the dishes together.

To hear the rest of what the Celtics beat writer emeritus has to say about the most popular holiday tradition to come out of the Bay State, take a look at the clip embedded below from his “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast on CLNS Media.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire