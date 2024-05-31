Bob Ryan reacts to Jaylen Brown winning the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals MVP

Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was surprised to learn that he had won the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player award, but his teammates and fans were much less so given how he has been playing in the 2024 postseason to date.

But who else would have had a chance at the league’s 2024 ECF MVP award? Was Jayson Tatum the next-closest performance through the four games of the sweep? Did Jrue Holiday have a legitimate case to win the award, or even Derrick White? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast took some time to talk it over on a recent show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire