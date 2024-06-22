Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay weigh in on the Boston Celtics winning it all

The Boston Celtics are World Champions again after beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals series played at TD Garden this past Monday (June 17) night. The eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, Ryan, Goodman, and Tanguay, took some time to break down how this team came together on their most recent episode of their show.

On it, they also share some behind-the-scenes stories, and discuss where this team ranks among the historically great Celtics’ teams of the past. All of that, and much, much more!

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire