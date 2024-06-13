Bob Ryan on how Jayson Tatum’s finals struggles with the Boston Celtics mirror Larry Bird’s

The Boston Celtics have found that star forward Jayson Tatum has been under the microscope even more than usual in these 2024 NBA Finals, with undue criticism being directed at the St. Louis native simply because he is not putting up gaudy scoring numbers.

Instead, some fans of the team and league analysts both have been ignoring how Tatum has been drawing two defenders on a regular basis, and has made the most of it by putting on a passing and defensive masterclass instead. Even Hall of Fame Celtics forward Larry Bird had his struggles in the finals, which Bob Ryan, cohost of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, brought up on a recent episode of his show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear his thoughts on how JT’s finals scoring issues mirror Larry Legend’s in some ways.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire