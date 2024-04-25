Bob Ryan is happy Los Angeles Lakers legend is headed to the Hall of Fame

While he may be an all-time great of the Boston Celtics‘ oldest and greatest rivals, Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper was a critical part of the Celtics’ battles with Los Angeles in the 1980s. And Boston’s greatness can’t be appreciated without him!

So it ought to come as no surprise that Celtics beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast was happy to see Cooper finally get the nod for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for this year’s induction class.

Cooper, the host of his own CLNS Media pod, was the topic of a recent clip on the “CLNS Media History and Storytellers” YouTube channel. Check it out below!

