Bob Ryan, Gary Tanguay on the disrespect of Celtics’ Jayson Tatum in the 2024 NBA Finals

In the eyes of some very highly respected sports journalists, star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is being disrespected in the discourse following his play in the 2024 NBA Finals. On a recent episode of their eponymous show, two of the hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay, discuss Tatum being severely disrespected by many members of the media.

Their conversation shifts to the Celtics’ clutch Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Dan Hurley’s rejection of the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching offer, the passing of Chet Walker, and Caitlin Clark being left off the USA Olympic squad.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their chat on all the above.

