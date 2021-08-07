Bob Odenkirk Says He's 'Doing Great' Following Heart Attack Hospitalization

Image via Getty/John Lamparski

Things seem to be looking up for “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk.

The actor, who had a “small heart attack” just a couple weeks back while filming the final season of his hit “Breaking Bad” spinoff, took to Twitter to share a health update on Saturday.

“I am doing great,” Odenkirk wrote. “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

The 58-year-old actor collapsed on the show’s set back in July in Culver City, California, and thanked fans for their support and wishes after an overnight hospital visit.

“To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming,” he wrote. “But I feel the love and it means so much… I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk’s show is nearing its sixth and final season, having earned him four Golden Globe nominations during its six-year run.

