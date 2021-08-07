Bob Odenkirk Gives Recovery Update After Heart Attack: ‘I Am Doing Great’

Bob Odenkirk shared an update on Twitter Friday night, as he continues to recover from the heart attack he suffered on the set of “Better Call Saul.”

“I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” the actor joked via Twitter. “Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

More from Variety

On July 27, Odenkirk, 58, collapsed suddenly on the “Better Call Saul” Season 6 set in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital. While waiting for updates on his health, tens of thousands of fans and celebrities alike expressed their worries and hopes for Odenkirk’s recovery until he himself confirmed the “small heart attack” and that he’d “be back soon.”

David Cross, who co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy show “Mr. Show With Bob and David” with Odenkirk in the mid 1990s, wrote on social media: “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and mentally. He WILL get through this.”

Odenkirk has spent over a decade playing Saul Goodman, a character he debuted in the 2009 second season of “Breaking Bad” and continues on the Emmy-nominated prequel spinoff. He has been well-loved since the late 1980s especially for his work in comedy, which includes writing for “Saturday Night Live,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and more. His recent film credits include starring in Ilya Naishuller’s 2021 thriller “Nobody” and Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of “Little Women.” Odenkirk has also written three books: “Hollywood Said No!,” an amalgamation of rejected scripts from “Mr. Show,” a short humor fiction collection called “A Load of Hooey,” and “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir,” which is set for publication in early 2022.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.