Bob Odenkirk gives quick Twitter update: "I am doing great"

Bob Odenkirk in February 2021.

It’s been a bit more than a week since Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, suffering what he would later describe on social media as “a small heart attack.” Odenkirk’s health issues triggered a mass outpouring of support for the Mr. Show legend, as fans, friends, and co-workers all effused to the effect that the world is, in fact, better with Bob Odenkirk in it.

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

Odenkirk has now once again responded to said explosion of support, posting a small update on Twitter last night in which he informed his many well wishers that he’s “doing great.” He also gently mocked the sheer amount of praise he’s been getting since his collapse, calling it “my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better” and asking all involved to “keep expectations reasonable.” (This seems unlikely, though, given how strongly, and sadly, so many people have reacted to the concept of an Odenkirk-less existence.)

Read more

Odenkirk was filming on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul when he collapsed; the season is expected to air some time in 2022, although it’s not clear if Odenkirk’s recent health issues might potentially impact exactly when it arrives. (The hope, obviously, being that he and the production will wait until he’s fully healthy and recovered to re-commence; he previously noted that AMC has been extremely supportive in the wake of the emergency.) He’s been having a banner year in any case, having starred in the well-received action-thriller Nobody—i.e., “What if Bob Odenkirk was John Wick?”—as well as in a standout I Think You Should Leave sketch that’s only gotten more strangely poignant in the wake of his heart attack. (Fingers crossed for many more triples, of whatever classic cars Odenkirk wants, for many years ahead.)