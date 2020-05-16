Bob Myers on Warriors’ second title run with Kevin Durant: ‘It wasn’t joy’

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green both said the Warriors’ dynamic – particularly with Kevin Durant – changed between their 2017 and 2018 championships.

Warriors president Bob Myers agrees.

Myers, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“The second time with Kevin [in 2018] it felt like, ‘Well, we just did what we were supposed to do, and great job,'” Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers said of the last time the Warriors won a title. “It wasn’t joy. “I’m sure a lot of people felt differently. It wasn’t anybody’s fault. I think there’s just a weight to everything.

Winning tends to increase joy. Imagine how miserable the Warriors would have been if they were losing!

Golden State already had a fun young team with a championship under its belt when Durant arrived. His mere presence turned the Warriors into villains. He felt that backlash immediately, and it’s easy to see how that’d gradually spread into the greater team dynamic. I’m not sure Durant ever felt content in Golden State, even while winning that first title.

By his third season with the Warriors, tension boiled over.

Golden State’s talent brought major success, anyway. The Warriors won two championships and three Western Conference crowns in Durant’s three seasons.

But because his tenure in Golden State was so short despite all that success, the fascination with how it unraveled will persist.

