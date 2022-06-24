Bob Myers spells out why Warriors traded up, paid $2M for Ryan Rollins

Myers spells out why Dubs traded up, paid $2M for Rollins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After having to patiently wait throughout the first round to select UW-Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Golden State sprang into action in the second.

The Warriors sent $2 million and the No. 51 overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights of Toledo guard Ryan Rollins at No. 44.

Golden State’s main priority of the offseason is to lock down contracts with as many of its impending free agents as possible in Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. So, to toss $2 million of owner Joe Lacob’s cash to move up seven spots in the second round was indicative of how much the Warriors value Rollins.

“It wasn’t like we had to get a backup guard, as much as it was we think this guy is very talented and we want to grab him on our roster,” general manager Bob Myers explained to reporters Thursday night. “We talked about could he play with Poole? Who could he play with?

“At the end of the day, we saw a talent. And we didn’t think he’d be there at No. 51. Thankfully, Joe agreed and said you can spend the $2 million and go get him. That was the logic behind it.”

In 34 games for Toledo last season as a sophomore, Rollins posted 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. He emerged as the Rockets' best scoring threat last season, posting double figures in all but two games and even went off for a career-best 35 points against Coastal Carolina in November.

There's not much room for a 19-year-old guard on Golden State's roster. He'll likely spend the majority of next season with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. But it's clear Myers and the Warriors' brass think highly of the teenager, shown by the $2 million wired to Atlanta's on Thursday night.

"We didn’t think he’d make it that far [to the No. 51 pick]," Myers said. "The gap between Rollins and the next guy we had was pretty high. And that’s why we made the move to try to get up to No. 44."

