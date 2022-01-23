Bob Myers shares Warriors' NBA trade deadline thought process

Myers details where Warriors stand as trade deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the second-best record in the entire league, the Warriors are in a pretty good place with an already-talented roster.

But as the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, anything can happen.

General manager Bob Myers detailed the Warriors’ thought process before the Feb. 10 deadline, and explained why Golden State is less likely to make a trade at this point in the season versus what they had anticipated at the beginning of the season.

“I think less [likely], if I'm being honest,” Myers explained on The Athletic's “The TK Show”. “Doesn’t mean we won't listen and look at things, but I think the guys in the locker room and coaching staff have earned the right to have some peace of mind. Doesn't mean, I can't ever say at any deadline that we won't do anything. I have no idea. We’re still a few weeks away.

“But they've done a good job and they deserve credit for that. Whether that’s the fringe players, the rookies, whether that's the veterans and everything in between. Everyone’s had moments, really positive moments.”

On the other side of things, of course, contending teams already have their eyes on players they hope would help make an impact for them.

And even though Myers understands the process of the deadline and the business side of things, the GM is pretty confident in his current squad.

“We like continuity, if you look at our track record around the deadline, part of it was because we were winning at a pretty high level,” Myers explained. “We didn't do a lot of moves. Not to say we wouldn't. In the past couple of years, we have done more at the deadline and the team wasn’t very good. So it was easier to do things.

“When you think you have enough, you usually stand back. I think we would label ourselves as one of however many contenders there are, I think it's fair to say we can put ourselves in there. Where we stand in there I don’t know.”

The Warriors (33-13) have the second-best record in the NBA, right behind the Phoenix Suns. The Dubs dominated the league early in the season, with Steph Curry a front-runner for MVP and Draymond Green a serious contender for the Defensive Player of the Year.

And with the addition of Klay Thompson to the lineup, talented veterans and rookies with a bright future, it’s safe to say the Dubs are solid.

Still, Myers will be focused on one thing as the deadline creeps in.

“Probably more patience will be exercised at the deadline than if we weren’t doing well,” Myers said. “But the deadline is weeks away so things can change.”

Teams can trade away either their draft picks or players. The deadline is Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

