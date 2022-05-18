Bob Myers shares Steph Curry comparison to encourage James Wiseman

Myers shares Wiseman advice: Frustrating start has Steph parallels originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

“I’m not going to ever give up, no matter how hard it gets. I’m never giving up.”

That’s what James Wiseman recently told NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors Insider Monte Poole.

And Bob Myers still has unwavering support for the No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft.

“The only thing I’ve been saying is he has so much time left in the NBA and is still very young,” Myers told NBA.com. “He’ll overcome it. It’s different than Curry’s ankle [injuries], but I remember when Curry was going through the frustrating ankle rehab and stopping and starting. It’s very frustrating for a young player. You just tell him to stick with it and he’s going to get through it. It was great for James to watch Klay with his rehab and comeback.”

Wiseman didn’t see any NBA action this season, only briefly getting some reps in his rehab assignment in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors before being shut down, and he's five months removed from his second procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the perfect role models. Curry battled ankle issues that threatened his NBA career, while Thompson persevered through two major injuries to return to the court after 941 days.

“James is a really bright guy, hard working and very diligent,” Myers continued. “He has a positive attitude. He’s handling it the best he can and knows he has a lot of years left in the NBA. I’m sure it isn’t easy. But he’s taking it day-by-day. He’s starting to get back on the court now, so it’s all moving in a better direction.”

Also don’t forget, Wiseman still is only 21 years old - plenty of time to turn around his early struggles to be a key member of the Warriors refresh alongside Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast