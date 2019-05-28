Bob Myers shares awesome Shaun Livingston story from five years ago originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Shaun Livingston was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He entered the Association straight out of high school and had "multiple-time All-Star" written all over him.

But a gruesome knee injury in February 2007 changed everything.

He missed the entire 2007-08 season and then bounced around the league for the next five seasons. Livingston was solid with the Cavs at the end of the 2012-13 campaign and then had a great year with Brooklyn in 2013-14 before entering free agency again.

He struck gold with the Warriors, who gave him a three-year deal worth about $16.6 million.

Over the last five years, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly included Livingston whenever he discusses the franchise's "core players."

Warriors GM Bob Myers recently told a great story about the 33-year old when discussing the team's personalities and second-to-none culture.

"Shaun Livingston. We tried to get him the year before -- he signed with Brooklyn pretty quickly. He was emerging as a guy you could count on. His injuries were somewhat behind him," Myers said Friday evening on KNBR 680. "And I remember we signed Shaun Livingston [five years ago] and I was at Casa del Mar [hotel] in LA.

"And I'll never forget this. I heard Shaun was a great guy. I had seen him play and we had scouted him. We knew who he was.

"He sits down across from me and I said, 'Hey man. Thanks for coming over.' We had signed him the day before. The first thing he said to me was, 'Tell me what I can do for the team.' And I was sitting there going, 'Are you kidding me?' What NBA player (says that)?

"That's all part of it. Shaun's a big part of this."

In July 2017, the Warriors rewarded Livingston with another three-year contract. The third year -- the 2019-20 season -- is worth about $7.7 million, but only $2 million is guaranteed.

This partly explains why the 33-year old is seriously contemplating retiring at season's end.

No matter what he elects to do, it's been a helluva ride for Livingston. He has been instrumental in helping establish a dynasty, and just might walk away from the game with four rings.

As Myers would say: "Are you kidding me?"

