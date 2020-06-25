The Warriors traded Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks on March 13, 2012.

Six days later, the franchise retired Chris Mullin's No. 17 jersey during halftime of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And during that ceremony, the Warriors fans in attendance voiced their displeasure with owner Joe Lacob.

"I remember sitting there that night when Joe was getting boo'd. You're helpless. It was like a mob mentality," general manager Bob Myers said Thursday afternoon on 95.7 The Game's "Bonta, Steiny & Guru" show. "And our fans are some of the best fans in the world. They're not a mean fan base by any stretch. They're a passionate fan base.

"I think they were sitting there going, 'We're tired of the losing, we're tired of the dysfunction.' And they viewed (the trade) as more of the same. And they were pissed. It really tests you. It tests your resolve.

"I was the assistant GM. I sat in my seat, I looked at my wife and said, 'I still think we got this right. I still think we did the right thing.' But in that moment -- your owner is getting lit up and Rick Barry is coming to the rescue, and you're kind of like (laughing), 'What the hell is going on?' "

As Myers and the rest of Dub Nation are well aware -- the Warriors did get it right. Acquiring Andrew Bogut, inserting Klay Thompson into the starting lineup and handing the keys to the franchise over to Steph Curry ...

... worked.

Parting ways with a fan favorite like Monta never is easy. The No. 40 overall pick in the 2005 draft was a great Warrior (he's on my Warriors Ultimate Draft squad).

But the organization needed to make a change, and it all worked out in the end.

What Bob Myers said to wife as Warriors fans booed Joe Lacob at Oracle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area