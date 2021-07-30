Bob Myers reveals what Warriors were offered for No. 14 pick

Myers reveals what Warriors were offered for No. 14 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although many reports leading up to the draft indicated the Warriors were discussing trades for impact players with the team's two lottery picks, general manager Bob Myers explained to NBC Sports Bay Area that their conversations with other teams regarding the 14th overall pick didn't include any current players.

The Warriors were offered draft compensation, not players, for the No. 14 pick but they liked Moses Moody too much to move back pic.twitter.com/4TcPAwz6G7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 30, 2021

"We thought it was a really deep draft, lot of offers for 14, mostly draft compensation, not players. So we thought maybe we could slide back and get some draft compensation, but in the end, seeing Moody there was somebody we really liked and made the pick, but for us it was a real deep draft," Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill and Dorell Wright.

Myers doubled down on that statement in his media availability minutes later, saying the Warriors weren't getting any offers for current NBA stars or rotational pieces.

'We didn't have any trades for players to come back . . . rotation players, stars.' Myers, adding that everything was about movement within the draft. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) July 30, 2021

Players like Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard and Pascal Siakam all were linked to the Warriors in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's draft, but it appears they were nothing more than rumors.

Myers did say he had some discussions with teams, but nothing got "across the 50-yard line."

In the end, the Warriors now have one of the draft's youngest and highest potential players in Jonathan Kuminga, and a high-level one-year college player with elite defensive skills in Moses Moody.

Whether the Warriors will take those two rookies into next season and insert them into a rotation that expects to compete with the best of the Western Conference in 2021-22 is an excellent question. Kuminga potentially could be an excellent trade asset, but the front office reportedly has "no plans" to trade the seventh overall pick as of now.

Free agency is looming, and the Warriors clearly aren't done adding to this roster.