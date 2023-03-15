Bob Myers refutes Andrew Wiggins speculation that Warriors star won't return

Myers refutes rumor Wiggins won't return to Dubs this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins will miss his 13th straight game for personal reasons when the Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

It is not known when Wiggins will return to Golden State, but general manager Bob Myers clarified one uncertainty regarding the situation.

“I haven’t heard anything along the lines of he’s not coming back,” Myers told 95.7 The Game’s Daryle Johnson and Matt Steinmetz on Wednesday. “There’s speculation on that, but I haven’t been told, ‘Hey, look, I’m not coming back.’ "

Speculation began Wednesday when Volume Sports' Colin Cowherd said he heard from a source that “Wiggins might be done for the season.”

“We’ve got to respect him and his life and his privacy, just like I would respect yours,” Myers said to Johnson and Steinmetz. “Certainly, I’m sure he wants to be here. We want him here.

“Beyond that I can’t help shed light because if I was in this situation and I asked people to keep it private, I hope they would.”

The Warriors have 13 regular-season games remaining before the NBA playoffs begin in mid-April.

As much as Dub Nation would love to see Wiggins back in a Warriors uniform as soon as possible, Myers, teammates and fans alike continue to send unwavering support his way.

