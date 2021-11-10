Bob Myers looking like genius with Iguodala, Bjelica, Porter contracts

Myers looking like genius with Warriors' offseason additions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At one point in the offseason, there was a mentality that unless the Warriors made a splashy move, they wouldn't have taken the necessary steps to make this team better and their offseason couldn't be considered a success.

But a source within the organization told NBC Sports Bay Area that there was only one superstar the Warriors would be willing to move their assets for, and he wasn't available. So drafting young talent and acquiring role players would be the team's main focus.

But while how the young talent works out is yet to be seen, so far Golden State should consider themselves triumphant with the role players they brought in.

Andre Iguodala made his return to the Bay Area, while Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. turned down other offers to join the Warriors. And after each game, general manager Bob Myers continues to look more and more like a genius.

When Bjelica and Porter were acquired over the summer, it was obvious they would bring additional shooting and floor-spacing off the bench, sporting 39 and 40 career three-point percentages, respectively. But, through the first 10 games of the season, that duo might be proving to be, dare I say, the best bench shooters the Warriors have had during their dynasty.

Porter has rightfully gotten the nickname "Otto Corner Jr." for his lethal corner three-point shooting, but he's a threat from anywhere on the court. He's particularly been helpful with wide-open shooting -- an area the Warriors struggled with last season -- shooting 53 percent on wide-open threes.

Meanwhile, Bjelica has been doing a bit of everything for the Warriors. His shooting has also been strong, but he's found ways to be effective when he isn't scoring the ball. The past three games he's finished with +33, +21 and +17 net ratings and has the team's second-best plus-minus (plus-10.5) behind just Steph Curry.

With Iguodala, it was known he was going to be a leader when he came back to the Warriors. But it was presumed his leadership would be more of a locker room voice and mentor to the younger players. The question was how much would he be able to produce on the court? Maybe he would be a good point guard or floor general for the second unit, but how much scoring could he contribute?

Well, heading into Wednesday's game he's averaging four points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while posting the team's third-best net rating. Sometimes what Iguodala means to this team doesn't show up in the stat sheet, but is just known from watching him play.

What's been most encouraging about Iguodala so far is how good his body has been looking. He has been quick to get up and down the court and against the Atlanta Hawks, he got three high-flying dunks. Sorry Miami, but it looked like Iguodala still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

With so many new pieces to their roster this year, the Warriors have been able to build on-court chemistry rather quickly. It's something they couldn't do over 72 games a season ago. Iguodala seems to be as comfortable in Chase Center as he did in Oracle Arena, and Bjelica and Porter look like they were made to play in Golden State's system.

And if this is where they are after just 10 games, expect them to keep getting better.

So, three gold stars to you, Bob Myers, for finding three players -- all on veteran minimums -- who have helped skyrocket the Warriors to the top of the NBA and made them a serious topic of conversation when it comes to title contenders.

