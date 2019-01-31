Bob Myers knows why teams not able to take advantage of DeMarcus Cousins originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Thursday at 6:00pm P.T., streaming live on the MyTeams app.

DeMarcus Cousins tore his left Achilles on Jan. 26, 2018. He returned to game action on Jan. 18, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In five games with the Warriors, he's averaging 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while shooting 49 percent overall. He's only committing 1.8 turnovers per game and has made six of his 11 3-point attempts.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Bob Myers didn't spend much time talking about Cousins' offensive exploits. What has Golden State's general manager seen from the four-time All-Star on the defensive end?

[RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins explains why he isn't surprised by his early success]

"Smart. I see smart," Myers said on 95.7 The Game. "He's a very bright player and I think he uses his intelligence ... defensively, he knows his limitations and he's got great length. He's got great reach -- a lot like Iguodala -- they cover a lot of space with their length.

"So that's why you see such a great rebounder, got great hands. If the ball is in his area -- or even outside of it -- he's getting the rebound. You forget about how good of a straight rebounder he is, and that always helps you defensively.

"He's able to gap (the guy he is guarding). You're seeing him not put himself in positions where he's exposed too much. He knows areas where he can be in ... that goes with his intelligence. You don't watch us and say, 'Wow, they're picking on Cousins.'"

That is correct.

Against the Lakers, Cousins cut off a driving Josh Hart and then worked hard to get in position to take a charge:

Story continues

This is some great defense by DeMarcus Cousins, and it ends with him taking a charge. Last year, he took 24 charges = the 3rd most in the NBA, and he only played 48 games... pic.twitter.com/cOTuguPvH8 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 24, 2019

Against the Wizards, Cousins defended three guys on the same possession and forced a miss at the rim:

DeMarcus Cousins looks very active and engaged defensively. Switching and talking and playing with great energy pic.twitter.com/Q4lAZTVVoa — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 25, 2019

Against the Celtics, Cousins took the ball away from Kyrie Irving:

How many big men can do this to Kyrie Irving? DeMarcus Cousins is on a short list... pic.twitter.com/8DQhLXLhjz — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 31, 2019

[RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins faces biggest test yet in battle against Joel Embiid]

He also blocked Kyrie at the rim (shown in the picture at the top of this article) and poked the ball away from a driving Kyrie in the first half to force a jump ball.

"I would argue at this point -- I don't think he's been really taken advantage of in much capacity at all," Myers declared. "People will try different things, but I think he's held his own defensively. I've never felt like, 'Hey, we got to get him out of the game.'

"He's been very good."

That is correct.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller